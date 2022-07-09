Jaipur: A retired cop from Rajasthan’s Bikaner saved many people from drowning in the flash flood triggered by cloudburst, before he died a heroic death after being swept away in gushing waters near Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas. The deceased who was identified as Sushil Khatri, was former in-charge of Sri Ganganagar traffic police station. He retired from service just nine days before the tragedy struck.Also Read - Amarnath Cloudburst LIVE: 16 Killed, Over 40 'Still Missing'; Flash Flood Alert Sounded At Vulnerable Spots

Khatri was among the batch of 17 devotees who had left from Sri Ganganagar on July 3 for Amarnath Yatra. His relative Sunita Wadwa, also hailing from the desert state, died in the tragedy that killed 16 people and injured more than 40.

After his retirement, Khatri, 61, had planned a holiday with his wife and son. He was staying in a tent near the Amarnath cave along with many other people from Sri Ganganagar, including his relative Sunita and her husband Mohanlal.

In the evening, as the flood water gushed in, the tents started gettting washed away, Khatri saved many people before being swept away.

Confirming the Khatri’s death, Amarnath Langar Seva Samiti president, Sri Ganganagar, Navneet Sharma, said that he could not meet Khatri but had met Mohanlal Wadhwa and his wife Sunita Wadhwa, a cloth merchant from Sri Ganganagar, who were part of the batch of 17 devotees from Sri Ganganagar.

Situation At Site Of Tragedy

At least 16 people were killed in the cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine. The yatra has been temporarily halted even as rescue operations are underway.

The BSF said one Coy of 49 Batallion deployed at the lower holy cave is working for rescue of yatris. A BSF doctor and his team treating the injured.

The BSF further informed that one section is deployed at Neelgrath Heli site assisting in rescue of patients coming from holy cave. About 150 yatris were accomodated by BSF Panjtarni camps for night stay on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)