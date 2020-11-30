BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, passed away on Monday at Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram. Maheshwari had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Also Read - PM Modi To Inaugurate Widened NH Stretch, Attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi Today

According to the reports, her body will be brought to Udaipur today for the final rites ceremony. Reports further added that Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days. Also Read - Regretting Error: Congress MP Anand Sharma Clarifies After Praising PM Modi's Visit to Vaccine Facilities

The Congress Party had also lost two of its party stalwarts, Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi, who died of COVID-19 related complications within two days of each other. The party on Thursday bid a final farewell to Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi who stood unflinchingly by the party through its many highs and lows over the decades. Also Read - Hyderabad Will be Free of 'Nizam Culture', Promises Amit Shah if BJP Voted to Power

Patel, the Congress’ crisis manager and consensus builder, died on Wednesday at a Gurugram hospital and was laid to rest at his village Piraman in his home state Gujarat’s Bharuch district. Gogoi, a three-time Assam chief minister and an old Congress hand, passed away on Monday and was cremated in Guwahati.

Rajasthan COVID TALLY:

Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

Three COVID-19 patients died in Pali and Ajmer each, two in Jaipur and Jodhpur each, one in Bharatpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur, according to an official report.

On the other hand, the maximum number of fresh cases were detected in Jaipur where 555 people tested positive. Followed by Jaipur, 395 cases were reported from Jodhpur while Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur recorded 211, 164 and 101 cases, respectively. The rest of the cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 2,34,336 patients have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases in the state is 28,758.