Nasir-Junaid Killing: Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody

Monu Manesar was arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the murder of Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani in earlier this year in February.

Monu Manesar was arrested by the Haryana Police and later handed over to their Rajasthan counterparts (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Notorious cow vigilante Monu Manesar was sent to 15 days in judicial by a court in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Thursday in connection with the murder of two Muslim men in Haryana earlier this year.

Two Muslim men, Nasir and Junaid, were found charred to death in February this year in Bhiwani district in Manesar’s native Haryana. The victims had been allegedly abducted, murdered and their bodies torched along with their vehicle to erase evidence.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a police official said that during his two-day interrogation, Monu Manesar revealed that he was in touch with another accused Rinku Saini and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the abduction of the victims, news agency PTI reported.

The official said that while it is clear that Monu Manesar was involved in the crime, but whether he was the mastermind or not is still being probed.

“Monu Manesar was presented before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 15 days,” Gopalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Sharma told news agency PTI.

According to the police, four accused — Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar — have been arrested in the case. Twenty-six others are suspected to be involved. Monu Manesar — booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana’s Nuh — was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.

He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.

Monu Manesar — whose real name is Mohit Yadav — was then brought to Bharatpur and produced in the court, which sent him to police custody for two days.

In February, Monu Manesar was named in an FIR lodged by the Rajasthan Police after Nasir and Junaid were found dead in a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

The men from Ghatmika village in Deeg (formerly Bharatpur) were allegedly abducted by suspected cow vigilantes, who then crossed the border into Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police last month said Monu Manesar’s role in hatching a conspiracy and abetting the crime was “under active investigation”.

Monu Manesar was also accused by some of being a trigger for the July violence in which a VHP procession was targeted by mobs in Nuh — leading to the deaths of six people in that district and neighbouring Gurugram.

(With PTI inputs)

