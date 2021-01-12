Jaipur: In a shocking incident, 55-year-old woman was killed by her neighbour after she had an argument with him over his pet dog. The deceased was a government school teacher and had an argument with her neighbour on Monday morning when she stopped him from walking his dog in front of her house in the city, police said on Tuesday. Vidya, 55, was staying alone after her husband passed away a few years back. Her son works as an IT engineer in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Her brother Yugantar Sharma is a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer posted as an SDM in Jaipur. Also Read - Nirbhaya Rerun: 3 Men Gangrape UP Woman & Insert Rod in Her Private Parts, Gory Details Emerge

Vidya was on leave as her son’s marriage was fixed in February. The crime came to light when she did not operate her social media account on Monday morning. Her school’s staff then called her neighbours, who sent a youngster to check if all was well with her, IANS reported. Also Read - Bizarre! Man Threatens To Kill Ex-Boss After He Ignores His Facebook Friend Request For 2 Days

The youngster went to the terrace of her house and saw her body hanging from a railing around 8.30 am. He informed his family, following which police was called. Police checked CCTVs in the area and also questioned the neighbours. Police found that Vidhya had gone out to fetch milk in the morning hours on Monday and had a verbal duel with one of her neighbours regarding his pet dog. Also Read - 14-Year-Old Kills Classmate in Bulandshahr, Shoots Him Thrice After Argument Over Seat

Police suspected the involvement of two brothers living in Vidya’s neighbourhood and called them for questioning. One of them, Krishna Kumar, had scratches on his face which, he maintained, he suffered while playing with his pet dog.

When grilled, he admitted that he had strangulated Vidya with a sash and tied her to a railing later to make the crime look like a suicide.

He told police that Vidya had recognised him when he jumped into her house from the terrace and resisted when he tried to strangle her, leading to scratches on his face.

“Victim had an argument with the accused, who was on a walk with his dog earlier in the morning. In a fit of rage, he killed her. Accused has a history of robbery,” the police said.