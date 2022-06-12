Jaipur: Frequent cases of theft from crude oil pipelines make news headlines and many such incidents of theft have been reported in the last few years, especially between Jaipur and Mathura.Also Read - Tired of Visiting Malls in Noida-NCR? Plan A Weekend Trip To These Places Within 300 kms | Watch Video

A similar case has been reported from the Dausa district of Rajasthan where crude oil was being stolen from an Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC's) pipeline in a hi-tech manner. The matter came to light when a fire broke out due to the fault of the thugs and it could not be controlled even after 10 hours. After this, when the police investigated, everyone was left flabbergasted.

The Police said that crude oil was being stolen under the guise of a thermocol factory in the Mahwa police station area of ​​the district. This was going on flawlessly for the last 2 years. After the incident of arson in the warehouse, a report has been submitted by the IOC to Mahuva police station.

The surprising thing is that the Balaheri post of Mahua police station is only 200 meters away from the tunnel dug to steal crude, but no one was aware of it. This IOC pipeline is going from Gujarat to Mathura where the crude oil is refined and from where it is transported through tankers to the petrol pumps.

How the theft was busted

Here oil was being stolen under the guise of thermocol factory and a godown. When the tankers arrived, it seemed that chemicals were being brought. A fire broke out in the warehouse on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to put out the fire. The fire was so severe that even the roof and walls of the warehouse melted. After this, a huge fire was seen emanating from a fountain. When it took more than 10 hours for the firefighters to extinguish it, they became suspicious. After the fire was extinguished, the tunnel was discovered.

The role played by hi-tech tunnel

About 15 feet deep and 200 feet long tunnel was dug from inside the godown along with a mesh frame from which one person could crawl inside. Within this tunnel, a quarter-inch iron pipe was found that was connected to the IOC pipeline.

Along with this, a 2-inch plastic pipe was also inserted inside the tunnel. Exhaust fans and LEDs were also installed so that the person working inside the tunnel does not feel suffocated in case the connectivity to the IOC pipeline is disturbed.

Experts say that crude oil worth crores of rupees has been stolen from here in two years. The owner of the godown and his associates are absconding.

The smell of crude oil blew the lid off

When the massive fire broke out in the warehouse building on Saturday, it was initially thought that the thermocol has caught fire, but the smell of the smoke and leakage of the oily liquid from inside the building raised everybody’s suspicion.

When the walls of the warehouse building were demolished by calling a crane, the fire was continuously billowing from one corner while the fire in about 500 square yards was brought under control. This led the police to the source of the fire and the theft of crude oil was uncovered.