New Delhi: The curfew imposed in violence-hit Karauli city of Rajasthan has been extended till April 10 due to the law and order situation in the area. The administration had also announced that the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from 9 am to 12 pm.

All emergency services have been exempted from the curfew order. The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar.

Curfew in Karauli – Key Points

Curfew has been extended till 12 am of April 10 (Sunday)

A relaxation has been announced from 9 am to 12 pm during the curfew

During the relaxation period, all essential items will be available

General stores, vegetables and fruit shops will be opened during the relaxation period

Emergency services including pharmacies and ambulances will be available 24X7 during the curfew

Violence in Karauli

The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.

The Congress has called it an attempt to polarise people whereas the Opposition BJP termed the violence “a planned conspiracy”. A seven-member delegation of the BJP today submitted its report the state president Satish Poonia and party’s state incharge Arun Singh.

Rathore said police had done videography of the rally but did not act against prime accused Amimuddin and Matloob Khan even as they were part of the peace committee meeting after the violence.

Rathore said people associated with organisations like the PFI are involved in the incident. “The administration promised that it will file a report against the miscreants. However, under the pressure of the Rajasthan government and Congress leaders, injustice is being done to the victims by the government and administration,” he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, MLA Rafiq Khan and Lalit Yadav, who were part of the Congress investigation team, also visited Karauli and discussed the situation with officials and enquired about the incident from the local people.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the conspiracy was hatched to polarise people.