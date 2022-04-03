Jaipur: A day after communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan’s Karauli leaving around 35 people injured, strict curfew remained in force in the region on Sunday. Police on Sunday said mobile internet remained suspended to check spread of rumours in Karauli, which is 170 km from the state capital Jaipur. The clashes began after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.Also Read - Sri Lanka Imposes 36-hour Nationwide Curfew Amid Calls For Protest Over Economic Crisis, India Offers Help | Key Points

Speaking to the media, ADG, Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumaria said 36 people have been detained in connection with violence on Saturday and the situation is under control now. Also Read - Maharashtra Lifts All Covid Restrictions Amid Dip In Cases, Wearing Mask Not Mandatory

The rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area when some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged, the police said. Also Read - Ukraine Imposes Curfew In Kyiv Till March 17, Residents Allowed To Go Outside Only To Head To Bomb Shelters

Of the 35 injured, nine of them have been admitted to the Karauli district hospital and one to Jaipur’s SMS hospital. The rest were discharged after primary treatment on Saturday night. Police said a team is conducting assessment of the damage to property.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had spoken to Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather and appealed to the public to maintain peace. Gehlot had directed the DGP to take strict action against the culprits.

Officials said 600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and four IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli.

Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh and all other communities need to contribute and play their constructive role in building an environment of peace and development in the state, he had said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia had held the Congress government responsible for the incident. Congress government’s appeasement policy is responsible for it. No arrest has been made so far. It was a planned attack on the bike rally which was organised on Hindu new year, Poonia had alleged.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also condemned the incident, and said the “hate mentality” cannot be allowed to flourish in Rajasthan.