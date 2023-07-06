Home

Rajasthan

Delhi Court Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot In Defamation Case Filed By Union Minister

Delhi Court Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot In Defamation Case Filed By Union Minister

A summon issued by Special Judge of the MP-MLA court Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal has asked CM Gehlot to appear before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on August 7.

File Photo

New Delhi: A court in Delhi has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation case filed against him by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. As per reports, Shekhawat has filed a defamation suit against the Congress veteran in connection with a Rs 900-crore credit society scam.

Trending Now

A summon issued by Special Judge of the MP-MLA court Justice Harjeet Singh Jaspal has asked CM Gehlot to appear before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on August 7.

You may like to read

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order on issuing summons to the Rajasthan Chief Minister in the defamation case filed by the Union Jal Shakti Minister.

Shekhawat had earlier filed a defamation suit against Gehlot, accusing the Congress leader had levelled false accusations against him, accusing Shekhawat of being involved in Rs 900-crore Sanjivani Credit Society scam.

The Union Minister claimed that Gehlot had defamed him as his name never appeared in the said scam when it was probed by the Rajasthan government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES