Home

Rajasthan

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Rajasthan’s 1st Semi High-Speed Train; Check Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Rajasthan’s 1st Semi High-Speed Train; Check Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

The Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in just 5 hours and 15 minutes. This makes the Vande Bharat Express the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Rajasthan’s 1st Semi High-Speed Train; Check Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

New Delhi: Rajasthan will get its first Vande Bharat Express train today, April 12. The train between Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer will be India’s 14th Vande Bharat train, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. The train will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment route and is expected to complete the journey an hour earlier than the current fastest train running on the same route. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

The Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in just 5 hours and 15 minutes, while the Shatabdi Express, which is currently the fastest train on the route, takes 6 hours and 15 minutes. This makes the Vande Bharat Express the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory.

You may like to read

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train route, timings

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train is likely to run six times a week. However, there is no official confirmation shared by the North Western Railway as yet.

The new semi high-speed train is likely to run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as per a report in TOI.

The Ajmer-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajmer at 6:10 AM and reach New Delhi at 12:15 PM taking 6 hours and 5 minutes.

En route it will stop at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram railway stations.

The New Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train will leave New Delhi at 6:10 PM on the same day and arrive in Ajmer at 12:15 AM the following day, travelling a total distance of 6 hours and 5 minutes.

After travelling from New Delhi to Jaipur in 4 hours and 10 minutes, the train will arrive in the city around 10:20 PM.

Vande Bharat trains List:

New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express; New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express; Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; New Delhi – Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express; Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express; Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express; Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express; Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express; Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express; Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express; Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express; Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express; Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.