‘DISRESPECT’ To Goddess Saraswati: Govt School Teacher Suspended In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A government school teacher was suspended on Friday for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in Rajasthan’s Baran district, PTI reported citing officials. Primary school teacher Hemlata Bairwa was suspended after an order received by the school by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar. “Some people give weightage to themselves so much, their ‘chaal’ (working style) is not yet gone and they ask what is the contribution of Goddess Saraswati in school, whoever has said so in this area, I suspend him/her,” Minister Dilawar said while addressing a public gathering in Kishanganj area in Baran district.

The district education (elementary) officer of Baran, after the minister’s announcement, issued an order for suspension of the Prabodhak level 1 teacher. Hemlata Bairwa was posted at government primary school at Lakdai village in Kishanganj.

According to an official at Baran district education department, the suspension order of the teacher was issued following an enquiry into hurting and provoking religious sentiments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.