Diwali Bonus 2022: The Rajasthan government on Friday announced Diwali bonus for the government employees of the state. This decision of CM Ashok Gehlot will benefit about 6 lakh employees of the state. This bonus money will be given to the state employees who are drawing salary in the pay matrix level – 12 and below as per the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, 2017. As per the announcement from the chief minister, the Diwali bonus will be given to the employees of Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad and work-in-charge employees.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Chhattisgarh Hikes Dearness Allowance of State Employees by 5%. Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

The government employees must note that the Diwali bonus will be calculated on the basis of maximum perks of Rs 7000 and 31 days month for the year 2021-22. As per the announcement, every employee will get maximum bonus money of Rs 6774. Moreover, 75% of the money will be given in cash and 25% will be deposited in the GPF account. The financial burden of this bonus will be Rs 500 crore on the Rajasthan government. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: From Diwali Bonus to Dearness Allowance Hike, Latest Updates Central Govt Employees Must Know

Diwali Bonus Last Year Given to 6 Lakh Employees

Last year also, the Rajasthan government had announced Diwali bonus to 6 lakh employees. In Diwali bonus last year, 50 percent of the bonus money was deposited in cash and 50 percent money was deposited in the GPF account of the employees. Also Read - Modi Govt Announces Diwali Bonus for Railway Employees

Diwali Bonus For Railway Employees

Earlier this week, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the payment of productivity linked bonus (PLB) to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22.

The payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the dussehra/puja holidays. This year too, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.