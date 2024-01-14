DRY DAY ALERT: Liquor Ban In Rajasthan On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Day | Check Details Here

Jaipur: In view of Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, Rajasthan has declared a dry day on January 22. The measure will also be observed in BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, while the saffron party is also demanding a ban on liquor sale in other states on the holy day. The grand ceremony of seven days will begin on January 16 with preparations in full swing for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. Apart from celebrations in Ayodhya, several events are planned across the country to celebrate the historic day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged people to light diyas and clean temples to mark the historic moment. Additionally, the BJP will also organise special pujas in temples and localities.