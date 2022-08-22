An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.Also Read - LIVE NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Final Results by August 28 | Updates

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 236km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at around 2:01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/GsFgMdFqVh — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022



Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow. Also Read - 5G in India: Airtel Likely to Offer 5G Services on Higher Plans

The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. “Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” tweeted NCS. Further on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand,” the NCS tweeted. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hanley village, the NCS said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” NCS tweeted.