New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reiterated that he was ready to "forgive & forget and move forward", referring to tensions that prevailed in the Congress led-state government over the past one month, the reconciliation for which was only reached three days ago.

"The struggle of Congress party is to Save Democracy under leadership of Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, ppl & in the interest of democracy. We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive & forget and move forward," Gehlot said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Ashok Gehlot had said that it was "natural" for MLAs to be upset and that there was still work to be done to do away with "differences" amongst the disgruntled MLAs. He said that he had communicated the rebel MLAs that they must be tolerant if they are serving the nation.

The state had been witnessing a political crisis for more than a month after Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators loyal to him rebelled against state chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot was also sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him had rebelled against Gehlot.