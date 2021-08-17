Jaipur: As many as four people were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on early Tuesday morning. Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, and the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive, said police. Three of the deceased were identified as Suresh and Sanjay of Jaipur and Jagdish of Thanagazi, Alwar. The fourth deceased is yet to be identified.Also Read - Yashika Aanand Feels Guilty to be Alive After Best Friend Dies in Car Accident, Slams Trolls Who Think She Was Drunk

As per reports, the accident occurred when a truck carrying cement sacks rammed into another truck. The two trailer trucks collided after one crossed the divider and hit another one that was approaching from the other side. A total of five people were on board in both the trucks.

Speaking to the media, Sub Inspector of Adarsh Nagar, Kanhaiya Lal said, "Today morning, information about the fire that erupted after the collision of vehicles was received. Fire tenders were called and fire has been doused. Four people have died."

As per the ground report, the flames of fire were about 30 feet high. It took two hours for the fire tenders to douse the fire even as police had to divert traffic on one side of the highway. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(With Agency inputs)