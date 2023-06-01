Home

Free Electricity Up To 100 Units In Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot’s Big Announcement Ahead of Election

As per the new policy, individuals consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month will have a zero electricity bill and for households consuming more than 100 units, the first 100 units will be provided free of cost, irrespective of the total bill amount.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month. The Chief Minister explained that feedback received from the public, particularly regarding the fuel surcharge in electricity bills for the month of May, influenced this decision. This comes as a major decision ahead of the next Assembly polls later this year.

As per the new policy, individuals consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month will have a zero electricity bill and will not be required to make any advance payments. For households consuming more than 100 units, the first 100 units will be provided free of cost, irrespective of the total bill amount. This means that they will not have to pay for the initial 100 units, regardless of their overall consumption.

“The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units,” reads a rough translation of Gehlot’s tweet in Hindi.

महंगाई राहत शिविरों के अवलोकन व जनता से बात करने पर फीडबैक आया कि बिजली बिलों में मिलने वाली स्लैबवार छूट में थोड़ा बदलाव किया जाए. – मई महीने में बिजली बिलों में आए फ्यूल सरचार्ज को लेकर भी जनता से फीडबैक मिला जिसके आधार पर बड़ा फैसला किया है.

–

– 100 यूनिट प्रतिमाह तक बिजली… pic.twitter.com/z27tJRuyaf — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 31, 2023



Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will be waived, he said.

The scheme, which will cover all sections of the people, will come into effect from Thursday, June 1.

The chief minister said he decided to bring a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills after observing inflation relief camps and interacting with the public.

“After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, we decided on effecting a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. We also received public feedback on the fuel surcharge along with the electricity bills for the month of May based on which we took this big decision,” the Rajasthan CM tweeted on Wednesday.

This is the Congress’s first big ticket announcement since December, when Gehlot had promised huge subsidies on cooking gas. The prices were slashed by more than half to provide 12 cylinders a year at Rs. 500 each.

Gehlot had in the budget earlier this year announced free electricity up to 100 units per month.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.

