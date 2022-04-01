Jaipur: The residents of Rajasthan from Friday started getting free outpatient department (OPD) and indoor patient department (IPD) facilities in the state government hospitals. The state government has also made medical tests, including MRI, CT Scan, and dialysis, among others free of cost for the residents from today. Further, medicines and other medical tests will be provided free of cost to state residents now.Also Read - Doctor's Suicide in Rajasthan: Opposition Raises Questions on System, Govt Promises Fair Probe

As per the officials, "From April 1, the dry run for free check-ups has started in the government hospitals. It will continue for one month and during this tenure, problems being faced in the execution of the scheme will be identified and resolved. The scheme will formally be launched on May 1."

The order issued by secretary health Ashutosh Pednekar and secretary (medical education) Vaibhav Galria highlighted the announcement made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that all OPD and IPD facilities have been made free for the residents of the state.

What Does The Order Say?

No fee will be required for the registration in OPD and IPD in the government medical institutions, said health minister Parsadi Meena adding that all medicines and tests in the government hospitals shall be made free of cost to patients which include free CT Scans, MRIs and dialysis.

The doctor at the government hospital will further ensure that the medicines prescribed are available at the drug distribution centre of the hospital.

However, patients coming from outside the state will be charged as per the existing rules.

Besides medical facilities, around 80 lakh consumers will also get free electricity up to 50 units in the state from Friday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the annual Budget announcement had said that 50 units of electricity will be provided free to the people.

As per the announcement, “Power subscribers will also not have to pay fixed charges, fuel surcharge and electricity duty in the electricity bill. At the same time, subsidies will be given for spending more units than this. A subsidy of Rs 487 to 780 will be given according to the slab ranging between 51 to 350 units.

However, even after the subsidy, the electricity cost will be higher in Rajasthan as compared to neighbouring states like Delhi and Punjab.

(With IANS inputs)