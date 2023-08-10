Home

Free Smartphones For Women In Rajasthan: How To Register For Govt Scheme, Criteria And More

The program called the 'Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023' will provide free smartphones, along with voice call and internet services, to women in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had announced to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women in the state. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a new initiative to give free smartphones to women in the state. The program called the ‘Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023’ will provide smartphones, along with voice call and internet services, to women residing in Rajasthan free of cost.

Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 on rajasthan.gov.in

Visit the official website of the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 on rajasthan.gov.in Step 2: You will have to locate ‘Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023’ on the homepage and select the option.

You will have to locate ‘Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023’ on the homepage and select the option. Step 3: After clicking on the ‘Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023’, you will be directed to a new page it will prompt you to enter your Aadhaar card and other details. Enter all details and then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

After clicking on the ‘Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023’, you will be directed to a new page it will prompt you to enter your Aadhaar card and other details. Enter all details and then click on the ‘Submit’ button. Step 4: Your registration procedure for the Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone Yojana 2023 will be successfully completed after you click on the submit button. To check your application status, you can click on the ‘registration status’ and then enter your Aadhaar card number.

Free Smartphone Yojana For Rajasthan Women: Eligibility Criteria

The woman should be a resident of Rajasthan.

The application have to be associated with a Chiranjeevi family

The applicant’s yearly family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The family members of the applicant should not hold a government job.

Documents required

Aadhaar Card

Jan Aadhar card

Passport Size Photo

Ration Card

Income Certificate

Earlier, CM Ashok Gehlot had announced to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women in the state in the state budget. In April this year, Gehlot said the government will give smartphones in a phased manner from Raksha Bandhan (August 30). He said that the purpose of providing smartphones to the women is to empower them.

In June, Gehlot said that there are many types of phones with different specifications and one buys a phone with choice only. “Mobile phone is such a thing. If you go to buy it in the market then you will get the one of your choice…how much GB you need, which brand you want. We are trying to talk to the companies that they should set up counters like the inflation relief camps and give choices to people,” the Rajasthan chief minister said. He said that the government is considering to transfer a fixed amount to bank accounts of women beneficiaries against the purchase of a phone.

