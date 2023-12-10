Home

Gangrape Attempt On Minor Girl In Jaipur Sparks Late-Night Protests Due To Inaction Of Police

Following an alleged gangrape attempt on a minor girl in Rajasthan, a group of residents staged protests outside the district police station because of the inaction of the police.

New Delhi: Unfortunately, there has been a great rise in the number of rape cases and according to latest reports, the women in the age bracket of 18-30 are the ones who have faced this crime the most, this year. However, toddlers and minors have also not been spared as multiple cases of them facing rapes and sexual assaults have been reported. In a latest news update, gangrape was allegedly attempted on a minor girl in Jaipur, Rajasthan and since proper action was not taken by the police, late-night protests were staged outside the police station.

Protests In Jaipur After Gangrape Attempt On Minor Girl

As mentioned earlier, a group of residents of the Jhotwara area in Rajasthan’s Jaipur demonstrated outside the Jhotwara police station on the intervening night of Sunday following an alleged gang rape attempt on a minor girl. The residents took to the streets, alleging inaction on the part of the police, though the case was registered on December 8.

Assault Attempt On Minor Girl By Driver At Private School

As per the locals, a driver at a private school, along with a few others, attempted to assault a minor girl while on the way to drop her at school. An investigation has been undertaken by a team led by ADCP Gurusharan Rao, the police said, adding that necessary action will be taken against the perpetrators.

BJP MP Diya Kumari Reached Spot Of Protests

BJP MLA Diya Kumari, who reached the spot on hearing about the protest, said that a case has been registered against the driver and other accused. She further informed that the accused have been detained and are being interrogated. Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

