Gangster Raju Theth Murder: Man Going To Meet Daughter Also Killed In Rajasthan Gang War

Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this attack saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

File photo of gangster Raju Theth (Pic/ Twitter)

Sikar: Gangster Raju Theth was killed in a gang war when some miscreants opened fire at him in Udyog Nagar area of Sikar near his residence on Saturday. Two persons were killed and one got injured in this incident including the dreaded gangster Raju Theth. The other man who was killed in this shootout has been identified as Tarachand Kadwasara, who reportedly went to that area for his daughter’s admission to a coaching centre. His cousin was also injured in the firing.

CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral which shows a group of four men firing openly at the victim. Four accused are visible in the video.

Watch: CCTV Footage Of This Incident (Readers’ discretion advised)

Gang war in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Gangster Raju Theth shot dead.

Earlier Raju Theth had enmity with the Anandpal gang, according to sources currently Anandpal gang and Bishnoi gang were together.

Sikar police is investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/ZLkkcNshRH — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) December 3, 2022

The place where the incident took place has several hostels and coaching centres. Gangster Theth’s brother also ran a hostel there, reported NDTV citing sources.

Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtrapati said that four persons were involved in the murder of Gangster Raju Theth, adding that police are checking the claim of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for taking the responsibility for the murder.

Supporters of Theth have called for a bandh in Sikar and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.