Gas Pipeline, LPG Plant, IIIT Kota Campus: PM Modi Announces Big Gifts For Rajasthan Ahead of Assembly Polls

PM Modi said the development of Rajasthan is a big priority for his government, which has focused on building modern infrastructure in the state.

Chittorgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Notably, these projects were launched ahead of the assembly polls in the state. He also dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote a gas-based economy.

“The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL,” the government said in a statement.

PM Modi also inaugurated a permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Kota.

PM Modi also dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh – Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

PM Modi also dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern ‘tourist interpretation and cultural centre’ has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, he also dedicated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

Speaking at a function in Chittorgarh after dedicating various development projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore, Modi said the various development projects dedicated today will make life of the people easier and generate employment opportunities.

“The central government has focused a lot on developing modern infrastructure like expressways, highways and railways in Rajasthan,” he said.

Modi said Rajasthan has the heritage of the past, strength of the present and possibilities of the future, calling it ‘trishakti’.

“This ‘trishakti’ of Rajasthan increases the strength of the country,” he said.

The projects dedicated by the prime minister include tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara (Rajsamand) under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, modern ‘tourist interpretation and cultural centre’ at Nathdwara, permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kota among others. After the function, Modi left for a public rally organised by the BJP in the district.

