New Delhi: Smugglers, especially those who sneak in illegal items on international routes, are devising novel methods to carry out their nefarious activities.Also Read - Rajasthan: Bodies Of 3 Sisters, Their Kids Found In Well In Jaipur, Family Alleges Dowry Death

One such case has come to light from Rajasthan capital Jaipur where a man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday for allegedly carrying gold worth more than a crore rupee. According to the airport officials, the gold was very cleverly concealed inside an ironing press, and it gave the customs officials a tough time opening the press and they had to take the help of a hammer and saw to get it out. Also Read - 12-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell In Rajasthan's Jalore After Hours of Rescue Operation

The seized gold weighs about 2.3 kg and is estimated to be worth Rs 1.22 crore. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri, Graeme Smith Share Their Thoughts On RCB Vs RR

Assistant Commissioner Bharat Bhushan Atal said that a passenger named Prakash Rao had reached Jaipur on Sunday morning from Sharjah flight 767. When he looked suspicious, he was investigated. During the X-ray, a suspicious metal object was found in his bag. When asked, he could not answer. After that, his bag was opened, and we found the pressing iron in it. As soon as our team opened it, it found that the pressure plate was made of 2.3 kg of gold whose market price is Rs 1 crore 22 lakh 41 thousand 950.