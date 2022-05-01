Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the state government is making all efforts to minimize the impact of the power crisis so that people do not have to suffer a lot. He said that 16 states are facing power crisis in the country.Also Read - Haj Yatra 2022: 2072 People to Perform Haj From Rajasthan

The power crisis is in 16 states simultaneously due to a shortage of coal and every state must be trying its own way to minimize it. I have taken two meetings that how we can minimize the power crisis. People's cooperation has also been sought that how can they also save electricity, he told reporters here.

"We are taking steps that we can take. There is a crisis of water too because the heat is very severe, he said. Gehlot said the government is worried about the heat situation.