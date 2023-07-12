Home

Rajasthan

Gunmen Storm Bus, Shoot Dead Murder Accused In Front Of Cops In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

Around a dozen men stormed a Rajasthan Roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur and shot dead a murder accused who was escorted by the police for a court hearing.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A murder accused was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who intercepted the bus he was being escorted by the police for a court hearing, stormed the vehicle, and opened fire, gunning down the victim and injuring another.

According to officials, around a dozen men stormed a Rajasthan Roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur and shot dead a murder accused who was escorted by the police for a court hearing, PTI reported, adding that another murder accused present inside the bus sustained injuries in the attack.

Giving details, a senior police officer said the gunmen arrived in a car and two motorcycles, barged into the roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza under Halena police station of Bharatpur, and hurled chilly powder at the police personnel inside before opening fire on the two murder accused, identified as Kuldeep Jagheena and Vijaypal.

“The duo was rushed to a hospital for treatment where Kuldeep Jagheena was declared brought dead, while Vijaypal is in a critical condition,” the officer told news agency PTI.

He said that senior officers, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachchawa, rushed to the scene after the attack and took stock of the situation, adding that further details are awaited.

The deceased was arrested last year in connection with a murder of Kripal Jagheena—an emerging politician in the area.

Kripal Jagheena was shot dead by armed assailants last year and Kuldeep was accused of organizing the assassination, Times of India (TOI) reported.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that police have launched searches and the area is being combed to locate and nab the suspects, the TOI report said. He said the police were taken aback by the surprise assault and attempted to give chase to the attackers, however, they managed to flee the scene.

(With PTI inputs)

