Home

Rajasthan

Hanumangarh Assembly Election 2023: Both Long-Time Loyalists From Congress & BJP Up For A Fierce Contest

Hanumangarh Assembly Election 2023: Both Long-Time Loyalists From Congress & BJP Up For A Fierce Contest

Vinod Kumar of the Indian National Congress was the winning candidate from the Hanumangarh constituency in the RJ Assembly elections 2018, securing 111207 votes against BJP candidate Rampratap.

Hanumangarh Assembly Election 2023: Hanumangarh Assembly Constituency comes under Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan State. This seat is one among the 200 assembly segments in Rajasthan. Election for this constituency will be held on November 25 and counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on December 3.

Trending Now

Vinod Kumar of the Indian National Congress was the winning candidate from the Hanumangarh constituency in the RJ Assembly elections 2018, securing 111207 votes while 95685 votes were polled in favour of Rampratap of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The margin of victory was 15522 votes.

You may like to read

Vinod Kumar and Rampratap have been the only two leaders who have been elected MLA from Hanumangarh since the Assembly election in 1990. Both have been long-time loyalists of their respective parties.

While the BJP hopes to win the state from the Congress, the grand old party is eyeing for a second consecutive term. It has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees. It feels that the guarantees and the OBC representation are a major hit among the public, thus it is hoping to make a comeback in the state polls.

The Election department will publish the final voter list along with the supplementary list on November 7. Meanwhile, over 5.27 crore voters are registered so far in the voter list for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.