Jaipur: Most parts of Rajasthan reeled under a scorching heatwave on Saturday with Dholpur recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. The maximum temperature in Sangaria was 45 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.9 degrees, Karauli 44.7 degrees, Ganganagar 44.6 degrees, Tonk 44.4 degrees, Churu 44.2 degrees, and Jaipur 42.4 degrees.

According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, no respite from heatwave conditions is likely on Sunday, however, the maximum temperature may drop by two to three degrees in Jodhpur and Bikaner on March 11 and 12.

Winds are likely to blow at a speed of 25-35 kmph in the two districts on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office said.