Jaipur: Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Sunday, while thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places, weather officials said.

According to the meteorological department, Khanpur of Jhalawar, Sarmathura of Dholpur and Mandhana of Kota recorded 7 cm rainfall each. Basedi, Bikaner and Chabra recorded 6 cm rainfall each, followed by 5 cm each in Sikar tehsil, Bayana town and Bikaner tehsil, the department said.

Several other places recorded 1-4 cm downpour during the period. The department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Baran, Jhalawar and Kota districts on Sunday.