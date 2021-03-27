Jaipur: In a surprising move, when other states are imposing fresh restrictions in view of surging COVID-19 cases everywhere, the Rajasthan government has relaxed the ban on public functions on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, and allowed holding them. The government, however, restricted the timing of public functions only between 4 PM and 10 PM on March 28 and 29. Also Read - Celebrate Holi at Home: These States in India Have Banned Holi Gatherings in View of Coronavirus

The state government's Home Department relaxed the ban on public functions through a revised notification on Friday. The government earlier on March 24 had ordered that no public function would be held on the two festivals due to the rising coronavirus cases. In its new notification, the government, however, said no more than 50 people would be allowed to participate in these functions.

The state government has also appealed to the people to follow all anti-COVID-19 guidelines and protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to stay safe from infection.

(With inputs from PTI)