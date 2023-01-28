Home

IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE

A chartered plane on Saturday crashed due to a suspected technical snag in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Police and local administration are present at the spot.

Jaipur: A chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Saturday afternoon. Police and administration have been sent to the spot, informed District Collector Alok Ranjan. As per reports, the plane crashed due to suspected technical snag.

#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Speaking about the incident, Bharatpur DSP saidl, “Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we’re unable to adjudge if it’s a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in.”

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

More details awaited