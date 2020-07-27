New Delhi: In yet another potential twist in the ongoing turf war in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his now-former deputy Sachin Pilot, a rebel Congress MLA of the Pilot camp on Monday claimed that 10-15 MLAs of the Gehlot camp were in touch with them. Also Read - Astonished, Anguished by Attitude of Governor: P Chidambaram on Rajasthan Political Crisis

The rebel MLA, Hemaram Choudhary, further remarked that if the Chief Minister removes ‘restrictions’, it would become clear how many MLAs he has on his side. Also Read - Rajasthan Governor Gives Nod For Assembly Session, Wants Government to Deliberate on 3 Aspects | Details Here

“10-15 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with us and are saying they will come to our side as soon as they are set free. If Gehlot removes restrictions, it’ll become clear how many MLAs remain on their side”, said Choudhary, one of the 18 MLAs who are supporting Pilot in this tussle with CM Gehlot. Also Read - 'With Congress No Matter What', Say BSP MLAs on Whip by Mayawati-Led Party; Rajasthan High Court Dismisses BJP's Plea

10-15 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with us & are saying they will come to our side as soon as they are set free. If Gehlot removes restrictions, it'll become clear how many MLAs remain on their side: Hemaram Choudhary, MLA, Sachin Pilot camp#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/2ikP7h1Rut — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Earlier, on Friday, the rebel MLAs had rejected the Chief Minister’s allegations that they were being ‘held hostage’ by the BJP, clarifying that they were, in fact, acting at their own will, adding that they were staying in Delhi.

Earlier that day, the Rajasthan High Court had ordered status quo on plea filed by team Pilot against disqualification notices served to them by Speaker CP Joshi, thus restraining him from acting against them, till further orders.

However, today, the Speaker withdrew from the Supreme Court a Special Leave Petition (SLP), that he had filed in the top court last week, challenging the High Court’s order.

While the Pilot camp has 19 MLAs, including Pilot himself, CM Gehlot claims he has the support of 102 MLAs, which is one more than the majority mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.