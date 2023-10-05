Home

Instead of Diesel, Electric Engine Trains To Ply In Rajasthan, Announces PM Modi

These included a new train - Runicha Express - connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Junction - Khambli Ghat.

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. PM Modi also flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan. These included a new train – Runicha Express – connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Junction – Khambli Ghat.

Addressing the gathering here, Prime Minister Modi announced that instead of diesel trains, electric engine trains will ply on the tracks of Rajasthan. “In all these decades after independence, until 2014, only 600 kilometres of railway tracks in Rajasthan was electrified. In the last 9 years, over 3700 kilometres of rail tracks were electrified. Instead of diesel engine trains, electric engine trains will ply on these tracks. This will reduce pollution in Rajasthan and keep the air safe here…”

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan | PM Narendra Modi says, “In all these decades after independence, until 2014, only 600 kilometres of railway tracks in Rajasthan was electrified. In the last 9 years, over 3700 kilometres of rail tracks were electrified. Instead of diesel engine… pic.twitter.com/likM8njy1d — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

PM Modi also dedicated two other rail projects to the nation. These included projects for doubling the 145 km long ‘Degana-Rai Ka Bagh’ rail line and the 58 km long ‘Degana-Kuchaman City’ rail line. The slew of projects the Prime Minister inagurated today include a 350 bedded ‘Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri -Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport, to be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. Additionally, he dedicated the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur campus to the nation. The state-of-the-art campus has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,135 crore.

