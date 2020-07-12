New Delhi: In the wake of an upsurge in COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan, the state government has issued guidelines regulating inter-state movement of people. In its directive in this regard, the government said that ‘unrestricted movement of people across state borders’ had emerged as one of the primary causes of an ‘unprecedented’ upsurge in coronavirus cases in the state. Also Read - 'They're Trying to Destabilise Our Government': Rajasthan CM Gehlot Lashes Out at BJP

Observing that in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in interest if of the people, the Rajasthan government issued the following guidelines with regards to movement of people within the state:

People coming from other state/country:

International flights : In accordance with SOPs issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, from time to time.

Domestic flights/trains/buses : Although a set of comprehensive safety protocols are being followed before boarding at all airports, passengers may be screened again on arrival at the destination airport/railway station/bus stand within Rajasthan.

Private bus/taxi/personal transport : Passengers shall be screened at check posts which will be set up at interstate borders. They will also be required to show personal IDs for identification.

People travelling out of Rajasthan:

All those who intend to move out of Rajasthan will have to obtain a travel pass from one of the following officers: Collector and District Magistrate; Police Commissioner/DCP/Superintendent of Police; Sub-Divisional Magistrate; Deputy Superintendent of Police; Local police station.

Counters for travel passes shall also be set up at airports, railway stations and bus stands to provide on-spot passes after ID verification. However, those applying for passes should reach well in advance, before the time of their scheduled departure.

Those travelling outside the state via road (except scheduled buses) will be screened and have their IDs verified at interstate borders.

The following shall be exempted from travel pass: Those travelling by scheduled trains/flights/RSRTC buses on July 12, with confirmed reservation; those moving due to personal emergency.

With 574 new cases and six deaths on Saturday, the state’s overall COVID-19 count spiked to 23,748. This includes 17,869 recoveries, 5,376 active cases and 503 deaths.