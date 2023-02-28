Home

Internet Services Suspended In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur For 48 Hours. Here’s Why

Police said some people through social media platforms are spreading provocative content to disturb the law and order, which is affecting social and religious harmony in the area.

Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma issued the order and suspended all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services (except broadband and lease lines) for 48 hours from 11 AM on Tuesday to 11 AM on March 2.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended internet services in Bharatpur district for 48 hours in an effort to maintain peace and order in the area in wake of the murder of two local men, Nasir and Junaid, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani a few days back.

Giving details to IANS, police officials said false, misleading and inflammatory material is being shared continuously on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms regarding the incident due to which the internet has been suspended for 48 hours.

Police said some people through social media platforms are spreading provocative content to disturb the law and order, which is affecting the social and religious harmony.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma issued the order and suspended all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services (except broadband and lease lines) for 48 hours from 11 AM on Tuesday to 11 AM on March 2 to maintain peace in three tehsils of Bharatpur – Kaman, Pahari, and Sikri.

The development comes after the charred bodies of two cousins, Junaid and Nasir, both residents of Ghatmika village, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. Family members of the deceased alleged that the victims were beaten and later killed by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

The Haryana government on Sunday had suspended all mobile Internet services in Nuh district till February 28, saying the decision has been taken to deal with possibilities of communal tension and disturbance of public peace, after a large number of protesters blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway demanding the arrest of those behind the killing of the two men.

