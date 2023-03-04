Home

Is This Love? Man Elopes With Son’s Wife Leaving Behind 6-Month-Old Granddaughter

The matter came to light after the victim named Pawan Vairagi filed a complaint with the Sadar police station. Vairagi, in his complaint to the police, said, his father, identified as Ramesh Vairagi, eloped with his wife.

Rajasthan Man Elopes With Son’s Wife: Love is called blind for a reason and it may very well be because it fails to see the misery of others around us. A Rajasthan man eloped with his daughter-in-law leaving behind a 6-month-old grandchild. The incident took place in Silor village in the Bundi district. The matter came to light after the victim named Pawan Vairagi filed a complaint with the Sadar police station. Vairagi, in his complaint to the police, said, his father, identified as Ramesh Vairagi, eloped with his wife. Further, he accused his father of luring his wife away and claimed that she is innocent.

Pawan claimed his father was into some illegal job and also accused him of stealing his two-wheeler. Pawan also alleged that the cops are not taking the matter seriously. Responding to Pawan’s charges, Sadar Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj said that they were diligently looking into the case. The cops said that they were trying to find the eloped couple along with the stolen two-wheeler.

Though this case may sound very weird there have been similar cases in the past as well. In another such case, a 40-year-old mother-in-law fell in love with her son-in-law in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district. The duo ran away after getting the father-in-law heavily intoxicated.

