New Delhi: Around 100-year-old woman's legs were allegedly chopped off by unidentified robbers who tried to steal her anklet in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Her neck was also injured during the heinous attack. Police said the weapons used in the crime along with the victim's amputated leg were recovered. The elderly woman is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur.

“Legs of an elderly woman aged around 100 yrs were cut off and her anklets were looted. She was lying severely injured near her house. Her neck had injuries too,” ASP Galta PS, Jaipur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Weapons used in the crime along with chopped-off parts of legs have been recovered. Her treatment is underway,” he said.

Gangadevi, the victim’s daughter, said her daughter had found her mother lying injured near a drain. “My daughter called and told me about my mother lying injured with chopped-off parts of her legs near a drain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital,” Gangadevi said.

According to the granddaughter of the victim, it was their landlord who informed her of the incident. “It was during the early hours when our landlord told me that my grandmother was lying outside in a critical condition. I told my mother about the incident and she told me to inform my relatives about it,” the granddaughter said.

No FIR has been registered yet.