Home

Rajasthan

Jaipur Airport Receives Threatening Mail To Blow It Up, Bomb Squad On Toes

Jaipur Airport Receives Threatening Mail To Blow It Up, Bomb Squad On Toes

An anonymous threat mail has been received by Jaipur Airport where the sender said that it will blow up the airport and other airports. A complaint was filed and the Bomb Squad was also present.

Jaipur International Airport

New Delhi: Hoax bomb threats have unfortunately become very common and several public places across the nation, especially airports have received these threats from anonymous senders, multiple times. In a latest news update, the Jaipur Airport authority received an email on Wednesday, with the sender threatening to blow up the airport, the police informed on Thursday. According to the police, the anonymous sender threatened to blow up Jaipur and other airports. Know more about this shocking incident..

Trending Now

Threat Mail Received By Jaipur Airport, Search Operation Launched

As mentioned earlier, a threat mail has been received by the Jaipur Airport where the sender is threatening the authorities to blow up the airport. After receiving the threat email, terminal manager Anurag Gupta filed a complaint at Jaipur Airport police station. The airport authority informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport.

You may like to read

Bomb Disposal Squad On Toes, Security Beefed Up

A bomb disposal squad was also present at the airport at the time of filing this report. However, till the last reports, there was no official communication on any explosive device being found by security officials. However, screening and security were beefed up nonetheless at the airport. Further details are awaited.

‘Threat’ Mail Received By Mumbai International Airport

Earlier, in November this year, The Mumbai International Airport received a ‘threat’ email, with the sender threatening to blow up Terminal 2. The sender also demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours, failing which he threatened to blow up the terminal. However, the call was later found to be a hoax.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.