Updated: December 3, 2023 10:03 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Jaipur Election Results 2023 Latest Updates – Rajasthan went to the polls on November 25 in a single phase to elect representatives on 199 of the 200 Assembly seats, with roughly 75.45 percent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. Now, the counting of votes for the high-stakes Assembly elections has started on Sunday. The state administration has implemented tight security arrangements to ensure a hassle-free counting of votes. In Rajasthan, a head-to-head battle unfolded between the ruling Congress and the BJP. As the incumbent grand old party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, aims for a second term, the saffron party is eager to dethrone the Congress in the desert state—a region that has consistently ousted the incumbent over the past 25 years. Notably, polling in the Karanpur assembly seat couldn’t proceed due to the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Koonar at Delhi’s AIIMS. Rajasthan is one of the five major states that went to the polls in November 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:58 AM IST

    PHOTO | Latest EC trends suggest BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    VIDEO | “They (Congress) looted the people in these five years, defrauded them, and made false promises, and as a result the people decide to bid farewell to them and bring BJP to power,” says Rajasthan BJP chief

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:33 AM IST

    “Congress will form government in all four states. BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has failed,” says Congress leader

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:30 AM IST

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, “The wait of the public will be over…People will be freed from Rajasthan’s Congress govt known for its loot…Claims and false promises are their old habits…BJP will form the govt…”

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    watch | Jaipur: On assembly election exit polls, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas says, “Every party should have its claims and have confidence…When the results will come tomorrow, everything will be clear…BJP doesn’t talk about its work and did not fight the elections on issues…”

