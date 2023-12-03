Home

Jaipur Election Results 2023 Latest Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway

Jaipur Election Results 2023 Latest Updates – Rajasthan went to the polls on November 25 in a single phase to elect representatives on 199 of the 200 Assembly seats, with roughly 75.45 percent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. Now, the counting of votes for the high-stakes Assembly elections has started on Sunday. The state administration has implemented tight security arrangements to ensure a hassle-free counting of votes. In Rajasthan, a head-to-head battle unfolded between the ruling Congress and the BJP. As the incumbent grand old party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, aims for a second term, the saffron party is eager to dethrone the Congress in the desert state—a region that has consistently ousted the incumbent over the past 25 years. Notably, polling in the Karanpur assembly seat couldn’t proceed due to the unfortunate demise of the Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Koonar at Delhi’s AIIMS. Rajasthan is one of the five major states that went to the polls in November 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

