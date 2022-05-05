Jaipur: A person who commits a crime and the one who destroys the evidence are both considered criminals in the eyes of law. But what happens when the police had gathered evidence and confiscated the weapon used in the crime gets destroyed or snatched away in the hands of an animal? Something similar had happened in Rajasthan, where a monkey fled away with the evidence collected by the police in a murder case. The incident came to fore when the police court had to provide the court with the evidence in the case.Also Read - 'Heatwave Over' in Most Parts of India, Rains likely to Bring Relief to Delhiites: IMD | 10 Points

What is the case?

The case if of September 2016, when a person named Shashikant Sharma died at a primary health center under Chandwaji police station. After the body was found, the deceased’s relatives blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway, demanding an inquiry into the matter. Also Read - Railway High-Speed Test Track May Hit Roadblock At Sambhar Lake. Details Here

Five days later, cops arrested Rahul Kandera and Mohanlal Kandera, residents of Chandwaji. The police had produced both of them in the court of the Additional District Judge on the charge of murder. But when the time came to produce the evidence in court, cops said that a monkey stole the murder evidence. Police said the knife, which was the primary evidence, was also taken by the monkey. Also Read - Mercury Rises in Most Parts of Rajasthan, Barmer Sizzles at 44 Degrees

How did the monkey fled with the evidence?

According to a report in TOI, the cops said that evidence related to the case was kept in a bag, which was being taken to court. Apart from the knife, 15 other important evidences were also kept in it. Due to a lack of space in the malkhana, a bag full of evidence was kept under a tree.

Later, when the court asked the cops to present the evidence, the cops informed the court that a monkey had stolen the bag. The police have also submitted this information in writing in front of the court.