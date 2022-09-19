Jal Mahal: Jal Mahal is one of the most gorgeous monuments in the culturally rich state of Rajasthan. After the night falls, the sparkling yellow tainted reflection of the monument on water is simply breathtaking. In an endeavour to add on to the night experience of tourist, Jaipur Municipal corporation- Heritage has decided set up a night bazaar at the water palace. As the plan to officially establish is still in pipeline, JMC will first conduct a trial run on September 26 and September 27.Also Read - BJP Worker in Rajasthan's Alwar Receives Death Threat Over Social Media Post on Gyanvapi

According to Times of India report, last month such a step was taken while a weekly night market was set up at Chaura Rasta in the walled city but due to certain issues faced by the traders, it was unfortunately it was not a success.

ALL ABOUT JAL MAHAL NIGTH BAZAAR

A trial of this night market will be conducted from September 26 to September 27

There will be around 200 nshops set up for the trail

The trails bazaar will be open to visitors from 7 pm in the evening and willgo on till 2 am post midnight.

Ther will be an array of shops raning from food stalls, handcrafts, enytertainment

Depending on the response, the JMC will take a callif the trial can be translate dinto a weekly extravaganze

Reportedly, officials also comnsiered the bazaarat Albert Hall owinf to its tourist footfall.

The name itself suggest that this palace is surrounded by water. It is a palace on water. This striking monument elegantly is located by the Man Sagar lake on the outskirts of Jaipur. Interestingly, this palace has four storeys that are submerged under water. This architecture is from the Mughal-Rajput era that illuminates gorgeously at night. Reflecting off the water, Jal Mahal is flocked by tourists every year