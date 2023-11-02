Jat Votes: Key To Power in Rajasthan Politics

Home

Tradiationaly, Rajputs are BJP's voters since the time of Rajput leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. However, in last assembly elections of 2018, the then Vasundhara Raje government faced Rajput ire over an alleged fake encounter of gangster Anandpal Singh, a Rajput.

Jats comprise almost 15% of the total votes in the poll bound Rajasthan, making the largest vote bank in the desert state. Predominantly, this farmer caste is spread across the state, but is dominant mainly in the Shekhawati region, comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts, and has a significant presence in districts such as Nagaur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Barmer, Tonk and Ajmer. The state presidents of both the Congress and the BJP were from the same caste till BJP replaced Dr Satish Poonia with CP Joshi, a Brahaman leader. In the past, the state has seen many important Jat Leaders like Shishram Ola from Juhnjhanu, Parasram Maderana from Jodhpur, Ramniwas and Nathuram Mirdha from Nagour and Kumbha Ram Arya from Churu. All these stalwarts had served the state as well as the Central government in different positions.

Kumbha Ram was known for giving the right of land ownership to farmers in the year 1954. The largest community in the state until 1998 had traditionally supported the Congress. After Parsaram Maderna lost out to Ashok Gehlot in the CM race, a section of the Jat voters subsequently shifted their loyalty to the BJP. Now they are divided between the BJP and the Congress, but this time the situation seems to have changed. Jats used to vote for BJP because of Vasundhara at the helm of affairs as she was married to the Royal Jat family of Dhaulpur, the Jats had a soft corner for her. But this time the BJP has not projected her as the Chief Minister candidate, and the removal of Satish Poonia from the post of state president has also irked the Jats.

Political experts opine that Ashok Gehlot has done a lot to win the confidence of this agrarian community during his present tenure. Baring Poonia, BJP has no other big Jat leader in the state and the party is dominated by many Rajput leaders including Rajender Rathod, Gajender Shekhawat, Vasundhra Raje, Diya Kumari, and Rajyawardhan Rathod. Jats and Rajputs traditionally don’t share a good relationship and are often seen as competitors.

Tradiationaly, Rajputs are BJP’s voters since the time of Rajput leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. However, in last assembly elections of 2018, the then Vasundhara Raje government faced Rajput ire over an alleged fake encounter of gangster Anandpal Singh, a Rajput. During that assembly election anti-incumbency slogans gained popularity, and the most popular of these was “Modi tujh se bair nahi, Vasundhara teri kher nahi” meaning that the community has no complaints against PM Modi but were not happy with Vasundhara. So, the Rajputs were one of the major factors for the BJP’s electoral debacle.

Learning lessons from the last elections, the BJP is giving huge space to the Rajput leaders. In the last assembly polls, 18 Jats MLAs from Congress won, while the BJP had merely 10 Jat representatives. Overall, 34 Jat MLAs and 16 Rajput leaders were elected in the 2018 assembly elections. In the present Lok Sabha, out of 25 MPs from Rajasthan, eight are from the Jat community. This time, Rashtriya Lok Party of Hanuman Beniwal is the main claimant of the Jat votes and Jannayak Janta Party (c) of Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala are also entering in the electoral fray.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) led by the then Chief minister of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala had won 4 seats in the year 2003. The JJP is led by the Grand Son of Chautala. The great grandfather of Dushayant Chaudhary Devilal had also successfully contested from the Seaker Lok Sabha seat in 1989. He defeated another stalwart Balram Jakhar and went on to became the deputy Prime Minister of India. Dushayant’s father Ajay Chautala had twice entered Rajasthan Assembly representing the Jat dominated Danta Ramgadh and Nauhar.

Many Jat leaders claim that the community has failed to get adequate representation in the Modi cabinet. After 1980, the Jats had at least one representative in the Union Cabinet, but this time, only two Jat MPs could secure their berths in the Council of Ministers – Kailash Chaudhary and Sanjeev Balyan. The BJP, however, is confident of getting a bigger pie of Jat votes.

By Ravindra Singh Sheoran

