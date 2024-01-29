Home

‘I Can’t Do JEE’: Teen Writes To Parents Before Ending Life In Kota, Second Suicide In Week

Kota: A tragic incident has emerged from Rajasthan where an 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Kota on Monday and left a heartbreaking suicide note for her parents. The girl wrote in the letter that she was unable to do JEE and she was a loser. The 18-year-old took the extreme step two days before the JEE examination. This is the second suicide in Kota in nearly a week and overall this year. The victim, who was preparing for JEE Mains, hanged herself in the room of her house in the Shiksha Nagri area of Kota. Her examination was scheduled to be held on January 31.

