New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old model allegedly tried to end her life by allegedly jumping off the terrace of a hotel in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. The incident took place on Saturday night, said reports. The woman, Gungun Upadhyay had returned to Jodhpur from Udaipur on Saturday.

If reports are to be believed, she was residing in Hotel Lord's Inn in Jodhpur. Before taking the extreme step, she reportedly dialed her father and told him to look at her face.

Following this, her father immediately contacted the police. The officials tracked her to the Jodhpur hotel, however, the woman had already jumped off the sixth floor of the hotel before the cops could reach the spot.

A detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain the reason that forced her to take the extreme step.