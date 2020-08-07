Jodhpur lockdown news: Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, lockdown will be imposed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district from Friday night till Monday morning, officials said. The lockdown will come in force from 8 pm on Friday and would continue till 6 am on Monday. Also Read - International Flights on August 7 | Delhi to Vancouver, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad | Here's Full Schedule For Today

The decision has been taken in view of the safety of the citizens and would help in containing the expansion of the virus infection, Jodhpur DM Inderjeet Singh said. Also Read - This Therapy Can Combat Secondary Infections in Corona Patients

Notably, the decision was taken after a meeting between the officials of medical and health department over the surge in coronavirus cases in the district. Police and members of trade and business organisations were also present during the meeting, the district magistrate said. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: Cricket Australia Mulls Moving Boxing Day Test From Traditional MCG Home to Adelaide

During the lockdown period, commutation will remain restricted on the roads except for the persons associated with essential services, the officials said on Thursday.

Jodhpur has registered over 7,500 COVID-19 cases so far. Meanwhile, twelve deaths and 1,151 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday. With this, the total number of deaths and positive cases in the state went up to 757 and 48,996 respectively, according to an official report.

Among the latest deaths due to the pandemic, five were reported from Bikaner, two from Dholpur and one each from Bundi, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Nagaur, the state government report said. Maximum of the fresh cases were reported from Alwar where 204 patients were tested positive for coronavirus.