Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred 69 IAS officers including the collector of Karauli district which recently witnessed violence where 35 people were injured. The violence took place on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year.

The Department of Personnel issued late on Wednesday night the transfer orders where commissioners of three divisions and collectors of five districts have been changed, news agency PTI reported.

Ankit Kumar Singh was posted as the new district collector of Karauli. He replaced Rajendra Singh Shekhawat who has been transferred to Jaipur as commissioner of departmental inquiry.

IAS Vikas Sitaram Bhale, Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay and Sanwarmal Verma have been posted as divisional commissioners of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bharatpur, respectively.

On the other hand, IAS Saurabh Swamy has been posted as Pratapgarh district collector, Nishant Jain of Jalore, Nakate Shivprasad Madan of Alwar and Prakash Chandra Sharma of Banswara.

Gaurav Goyal has been posted as Secretary to the chief minister. In his place, Ravi Jain has been made the commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority.

IAS officers Veenu Gupta, Dr Subodh Agarwal, Sudhansh Pant, Shikhar Aggarwal and Shreya Guha have also been transferred.

