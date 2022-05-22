Jaipur/Thiruvananthpuram: Following the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in a bid to insulate consumers from rising prices amid high inflation, the Rajasthan and the Kerala governments have also reduced VAT on both fuels. The Rajasthan government reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre. With this, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 10.48 and diesel by Rs 7.16 per litre in the state.Also Read - After Centre's Fuel Price Cut, Kerala Reduces State Tax on Petrol And Diesel by THIS Much

Taking to Twitter, the state chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that move to reduce VAT will lead to a revenue loss of about Rs 1,200 crore per year to the state. The Chief Minister claimed that Rajasthan had suffered a revenue loss of Rs 6,300 crore due to the two reductions of VAT in the past. With the latest deduction, the state will suffer a revenue loss of about Rs 7,500 crore per annum. Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

Meanwhile, the Kerala government also announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively. “Kerala government announces cut in tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively,” state Finance Minister KN Balagopal said. Also Read - Rajasthan CM Gehlot Approves Slew of Proposals to Benefit Farmer

Earlier on Saturday, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Making the announcement in tweets, Finance Minister Sitharman said that the move will have a revenue implication of around Rs 1 lakh crore per year. The minister, who made several other announcements aimed at curbing inflation said subsidies will be provided on cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme. She also urged states to also reduce VAT on petroleum products to give relief to the common man.

The government had similarly reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in November last year on the eve of Diwali. It had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre.