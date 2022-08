Jaipur/Rajasthan: Three people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede which broke out in Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. The incident reportedly took place at 5 AM on Monday while a huge crowd was moving at the entrance door of the temple.

The identities of the deceased (all women) were yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the wounded have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.