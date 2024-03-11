Home

Kota Mahashivratri Electrocution: 13-Yr-Old Dies, 4 Others Critical; Fresh Charges Against Organisers

20 people, including 18 children and two adults, partaking in a 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri were electrocuted in Sakatpura area of Kota district in Rajasthan on Friday.

18 children suffered burn injuries in the incident which occured on Friday (Photo: ANI)

Kota Electrocution: A 13-year-old boy who sustained grievous burn injuries due to being electrocuted during a a Mahashivratri procession in Kota district of Rajasthan earlier this week, succumbed on Sunday, official said, adding that four other children who sustained burn injuries in the tragic accident, remain in a critical condition.

Officials said five children who received critical injuries in the ‘Shiv Barat’ procession earlier this week, were admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur after initial treatment at the MBS Hospital in Kota.

At around 1 AM on Sunday, one of the children, identified as 13-year-old Shugan, succumbed to his injuries, MBS Hospital superintendent Dharmraj Meena told the media on Sunday evening.

Meena said the five children were discharged on Sunday while eight others, which includes two adults, remained in treatment in the burn injuries ward.

Superintendent of SMS Hospital, Dr Achal Sharma, said the deceased boy had sustained 92 per cent burn injuries and was being treated in the new surgical Intensive Care Unit.

Kota ‘Shiv Barat’ electrocution

As many as 20 people, including 18 children and two adults, partaking in a ‘Shiv Barat’ on the occasion of Mahashivratri were electrocuted after a boy holding a 22-feet iron flagpole came in contact with a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatpura area on Friday.

The victims received burn injuries and were rushed to the MBS hospital. At first, 16 children and two adults were admitted at the hospital, but two children with minor burn injuries turned up at the facility later, taking the number to 20.

MBS Hospital superintendent Meena said one of the patients at the hospital suffered a complication and had to be given inotropic support. His condition was concerning while the rest were on the path of recovery, he said.

The Superintendent said that five of the burn victims– all children, who had received critical injuries, were shifted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur, where one of them succumbed on Sunday morning.

Police add fresh charges against organisers

Following the first death in the incident, police on Sunday added relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice Act against the organisers of the procession to the already existing charges against them.

A senior official said that police have added IPC sections 304 (A) and 336 and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice Act in the FIR.

On Saturday, police had lodged a case under IPC sections 308, 338 and 34 against the three organisers Badrilal, Babulal and Gopal, Kunhari police station SHO, Arvind Bhardwaj said, adding that the FIR against the organisers was filed based on a complaint by Mangilal, father of the deceased boy, Shugan.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, Bhardwaj said.

The body of the deceased boy was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday and last rites were performed later in the day, he added.

CM Sharma offers condolences, announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has offered his condolences to the bereaved family and directed that Rs 5 lakh be provided to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured children from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured children being treated in Kota, as per his directions.

Earlier, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar met injured children admitted in SMS Hospital on Saturday and inquired about their health.

The minister directed the hospital management to provide all assistance to the children and also instructed senior plastic surgeons at the hospital to ensure that there is no deficiency in their treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

