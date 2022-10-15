Kota: One student died while 36 other fell ill, allegedly after consuming contaminated in Jawahar Nagar. An 18-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Vaibhav Roy diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy died during treatment at a private hospital, an official said on Saturday. Roy was among the students who were admitted to the hospital and all of them suffering from the same disease. According to report by news agency PTI, 18 have recovered, while the others are under treatment at three private hospitals.Also Read - NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores, Lowers Qualifying Percentile For All Categories

"At least 10-12 coaching students are getting treated for hepatitis A for over a week," Dr K K Pareek of S N Pareek Memorial and Multi-specialty Hospital, where most of these students are admitted, said.

CASE OF CONTAMINATED WATER?

Thirty five other students were tested positive for hepatitis A recently. Following this, a team from the health department collected at least 65 samples of water from various sources, Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. Jagdish Soni said while speaking to PTI. He further added that three water suppliers were found to be providing contaminated water to coaching institutes, hostels and canteens among other places.

“The infection is most likely to have been caused by contaminated water and food as liver enzymes of the patients were found to be alarmingly high, but all of them are improving,” he said.

Rajasthan | 35 students fell ill, max of them in recovery phase, number of cases have reduced, sampling of water source done, 83 samples were collected. Out of 18 blood samples, 11 were diagnosed with Hepatitis A & 1 with Hepatitis E: J Soni, CMHO, on rise of Hepatitis A in Kota pic.twitter.com/sH8KV0UPm9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 15, 2022



However, Dr. Soni also said the exact cause of Roy’s death will be ascertained through a death audit, which is underway.

Hepatic encephalopathy is nervous system disorder brought on by a severe liver disease. Roy was a native of West Bengal but was living with his family in Kaithun town here for several years. Dr Rajiv Sharma, who treated Roy, said he was admitted to the hospital for fever and jaundice on October 5, but within a couple of days, he was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy.

There was a swelling in his brain which turned severe and he died on Thursday, Dr Sharma added.