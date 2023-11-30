Home

Kota: Second NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In As Many Days In Rajasthan’s Coaching Hub

Notably, suicide cases in Kota are on the rise and have sparked conversations on the mental health of students and how stress is driving them to the edge.

In the recent past, a spate of NEET-related suicides has been reported in the state over the past few years, especially from Kota. (Representational image)

Kota NEET Aspirant: Barely forty-eight hours after a student from West Bengal died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, another NEET aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan’s coaching hub by hanging herself, said the police on Thursday. Nisha Yadav, the 21-year-old was a resident of Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Kota six months back. Her body was found in a private hostel in the Mahavir Nagar area at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Faureed Hussain, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal died by suicide on November 27, taking the student suicide toll to 28 this year alone in the city.

To prevent suicide cases, the district administration had earlier issued guidelines for private hostels and coaching institutes, but the effects are not visible yet.

Nisha had spoken talked to her father shortly before taking the extreme step. After this, when he called her again, she did not answer the call. After the hostel director was informed, the staff present in the building knocked on the door of Nisha’s room but got no answer.

Hostel director Shyam Peshwani said that when the staff broke open the door, Nisha was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Peshwani said that there are 19 rooms in the hostel, in which about 12 girl students were staying.

Nisha had come to Kota in May and was staying in the Indra Vihar area initially.

Jawahar Nagar police station ASI Kundan Kumar said that the exact reason behind Nisha taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The family members had dropped Nisha at the hostel after Diwali.

Nisha’s father Osan Singh, a farmer by profession, and mother Saroj Devi have reached Kota.

District Collector Mahavir Prasad Meena, meanwhile, has issued notices to the concerned coaching institutes in connection with the suicide by two NEET aspirants in three days.

In the case of Faureed, the collector has sought a reply within three days. The notice mentions that during counseling on November 12, it was revealed that Faureed was suffering from depression. However, the institute did not inform the administration about the matter.

However, police said no suicide note was found yet and added that the student’s family members have been informed. Forid was living in Kota since last year, police said.

On September 28, another student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for the NEET exam died by suicide in Kota.

In the recent past, a spate of NEET-related suicides has been reported in the state over the past few years, especially from Kota. However, many experts blame the pressure of studies and the fear of failure among students to be the main reason behind suicides in the city.

After a series of suicide cases were reported in the city, several coaching centres are now roping in wardens, mess workers, and tiffin service providers to look for any signs of depression or stress among the students who are staying in hostels and PG accommodation.

