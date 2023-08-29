Home

Rajasthan

‘Half-Day Study, Half-Day Fun’: Rajasthan Govt Takes Series of Measures To Curb Suicide Cases in Kota

As the suicide cases are rising in Kota, the state government took decision the coaching institutes will form a committee of subject experts in an attempt to reduce the burden of courses on students.

Kota: Among rising cases of suicides in Kota, the state administration has taken a series of measures for the safety of the students. ‘Half-day study, half-day fun’ on one weekday, identification of students with suicidal tendencies and psychological counselling are some of the decisions that have been taken in Kota on Monday.

Representatives of coaching institutes and hostel associations also attended the meeting chaired by Bhawani Singh Detha, principal secretary (higher and technical education), through video conference.

Half-Day Study, Half-Day Fun

During the meeting, it was also decided that the coaching institutes will hold ‘half-day study, half-day fun’ every Wednesday and they will not conduct any routine tests for the next two days, the officials said.

A form will be developed for coaching students to fill in every dayso that their mental status can be assessed.

Bhawani Detha is also the chairman of a committee formed on the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look into the issue. The committee will visit Kota on September 2 to take stock of the situation.

Among the other decisions taken in the meeting, coaching institutes have been asked to form a committee of subject experts in an attempt to reduce the burden of courses on students.

Motivational Sessions For Students

The coaching institutes in Kota have been asked to hold online motivational sessions by experts and upload the same on social media for benefit of all students.

Apart from this, the absentees from the routine tests and poor performers will be identified and they will be provided psychological counselling, officials told news agency PTI.

The meeting was held a day after two NEET aspirants committed suicide on Sunday. The other officials who attended the meeting included Kota Collector O P Bunkar, SP Sharad Chaudhary, Additional Collector (Administration) Rajkumar Singh, and Additional SP Bhagwat Singh Hingad.

“It is an alarming situation as so many students are committing suicides,” Kota district collector Bunkar told reporters here after the meeting on Monday afternoon.

How To Check Rising Suicide Cases

The preliminary meeting was held to discuss on short and long-term measures to check the rising suicide cases, the official added.

The decision on immediate and long-term measures taken in the meeting to check suicide cases would help release the stress of the students and create favourable environment, Bunkar added. Kota City SP Choudhary proposed to set up an exclusive police station for students.

“As an expansion of students’ police helpdesk already functional, I gave the idea of setting up a police station for students in Kota to address their concerns,” Sharad Chaudhary told reporters.

The draft proposal for an exclusive students’ police station would be sent to the state government for sanction in the next few days, the SP (City) said.

On August 18, Ashok Gehlot held a meeting of all the stakeholders and directed to form the committee headed by Bhawani Detha which will submit its report within 15 days.

2 Students Die by Suicide in 4 Hours

Two students, preparing for competitive exams in Kota, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have ended their lives so far in 2023 — the highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

